Affiliates of convicted sex offenders Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein should be concerned now that “victims are being believed”, a top lawyer has said.Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims of the disgraced pair, told the PA news agency her clients think Maxwell should never be released because “other women could be harmed in future”.The lawyer said the number of women who have come forward to accuse the British socialite means she could be prosecuted again.“I expect it to be a long sentence where she will probably spend the rest of her life behind bars,” Ms Bloom said ahead of Tuesday’s...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO