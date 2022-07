The Riverside Sheriff Department said that they will go through the proper channels to determine if they can give us the information we need regarding the data usage of Illegal Firework in the Coachella Valley. Sergeant Edward Soto said, "The information you inquired of is not directly reported to the Media Information Bureau. For this The post If you light it, we’ll write it; Illegal firework usage in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO