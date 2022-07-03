Monte Harrison in Angels' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants catcher joey Bart is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bart will start behind the plate after Austin Wynns was given a breather versus right-hander Merrill Kelly. Per Baseball Savant on 41 batted balls this season, Bart has produced a 7.3% barrel rate and...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Springer will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. starting in left field. Gurriel will bat sixth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Gurriel for...
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. La Stella will man second base after David Villar was aligned at third and Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list. In a matchup versus right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project...
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will operate in center field after Austin Slater was given the night off. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Merrill Kelly, our models project Yastrzemski to score 13.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Nido will catch for left-hander David Peterson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Reds. James McCann returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nido for 7.3 FanDuel...
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higashioka will take over at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pinder is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns will catch for left-hander Alex Wood on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wynns for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Piscotty is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Piscotty for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Celestino will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Celestino for 7.0 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Tapia is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Tapia for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernandez will start at second base on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies. Yadiel Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
Oakland Athletics infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. Our models project Bethancourt for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. McGuire will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Seby Zavala moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 6.5 FanDuel...
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1 Mama G's Wish - Delaware Park R2 (1:00 PM ET) Mama G's Wish has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with. The selection has won her last two starts, both over course and distance, in lesser contests than this and is taken to land the hat-trick. Lanfrankophile has a jockey up with a great record here and can chase the selection home. Bet Now at FanDuel.
