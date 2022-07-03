Monte Harrison in Angels' Sunday lineup

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #1 Mama G's Wish - Delaware Park R2 (1:00 PM ET) Mama G's Wish has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with. The selection has won her last two starts, both over course and distance, in lesser contests than this and is taken to land the hat-trick. Lanfrankophile has a jockey up with a great record here and can chase the selection home. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO