ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver Colorado?

By Kelsey Nistel
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Metro Denver Areas With the Highest Rents Now

Rents are up in the Mile High City and every other metro community analyzed in the July 2022 Denver report from Apartment List — some modestly, many sharply. The latest figures continue a brutal trend that's developed over recent months and doesn't appear to be waning. Signs seemed to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Southwest Denver apartment complex without working elevator for two weeks

Frustration is reaching a boiling point for people living at the Columbine Towers, a southwest Denver apartment complex. For two weeks now, residents have been without working elevators, leaving some with physical limitations climbing numerous flights of stairs multiple times a day.  "It's just been going on for too long," said Marcella Atencio.  For residents at the Columbine Towers, July 4th was supposed to be a day of barbecuing and celebration, but instead, Loretta Martinez and her neighbors gathered to commiserate.   For two weeks now, the stairs have been the only way to or from their apartments. Martinez's is on...
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Loveland Colorado Boutique Hotel Has a Unique History

It's tucked away behind Perkins and Pizza Hut, and it's a piece of Loveland Colorado's history. Today, it's a five-bedroom boutique hotel with themed rooms and a museum. I'm not sure how I came across the Oasis on Eisenhower, but I'm definitely glad that I did. There are plenty of places to stay in Loveland, but none of them compare to this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Brown
Person
James Curry
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Denver#Parking Lots#Curry Chucovich House#1439 Court Place#Yugoslavian#The Denver Post
95 Rock KKNN

More Than a Historic Landmark: Loveland’s Fairgrounds Bridge

No beautiful day in Loveland should go without a walk around Old Fairgrounds Park: The river, the picnic area, the splash park for the kids and Fairgrounds Bridge. I grew up in Loveland and now live in Downtown, very close to [Old] Fairgrounds Park. Recently, on a very nice afternoon, I went for a walk over to the park and walked along Fairgrounds Bridge. It is a very cool structure, and it's been in Loveland for over 100 years.
LOVELAND, CO
Axios Denver

Heat dome to boost Colorado temps to triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week. Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says. What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Monsoon Storms Cause Flooding In Colorado Burn Scars

Heavy rain caused flooding near several of Colorado's burn scars on Tuesday, including the Grizzly Creek area. We expect another round of heavy rain on Wednesday with the next surge of monsoon storms to move through. Storms on Wednesday are looking to bring quite a bit of rain. This time...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

Firefighters contain fire burning near homes in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters made quick work of containing a brush fire that threatened homes in Arapahoe County just west of E-470 Monday evening, South Metro Fire Rescue said. The fire started near the 3800-block of South Himalaya Way, which is near the intersection of South Himalaya Street and...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Expect thunderstorms on Wednesday with small hail possible

Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Nine July 4 Weekend Shootings in Denver and Aurora, One Death

Over the Independence Day weekend, fireworks made plenty of noise — and so did gunfire. At least nine shootings took place in Denver and Aurora July 2 through July 4, and one of them was fatal. Five of the incidents were reported by the Denver Police Department and the...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy