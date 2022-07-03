ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sea Control 359 – Maritime Radiological and Nuclear Trafficking with Jay Benson

By Jared Samuelson
cimsec.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStable Seas’ Jay Benson joins Sea Control to discuss his most recent report on maritime radiological and nuclear...

cimsec.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maritime Domain Awareness#Sea Control#The Indo Pacific#Unregulated Vessels#Stable Seas#Co Host
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy deploys unmanned drone warships in Pacific in message to China

The U.S. Navy deployed three unmanned warships this week to kick off its biennial Rim of the Pacific Excercise (RIMPAC). The move comes as a sign that the Navy is integrating these unmanned ships in a region of the world where they may have to contend with China. “The future...
MILITARY
LiveScience

World's deepest shipwreck found — a US navy warship sunk in biggest sea battle of WWII

Explorers have discovered the world’s deepest shipwreck after 78 years: a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank during World War II’s biggest naval battle. The explorers found the U.S.S. Samuel B. Roberts, nicknamed “Sammy B”, 22,916 feet (6,985 meters) below the surface of the Philippine Sea near Samar, the third largest island of the Philippines. The wreck had snapped in half, and the two pieces lie just 33 feet (10 meters) apart.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
nationalinterest.org

Cyber Yankee: The Marine Corps Is Laser Focused On Cyberwar

The Marine Corps’ Cyber Yankee exercises are meant to simulate a cyber attack on the nation’s critical infrastructure. During a conflict with the United States, an opponent could try to disrupt power and water supplies by knocking regional power supplies off-line or cutting off access to running water. In response to this challenge, the Marine Corps is working with National Guard units to prepare for this challenge.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

The Marine Corps is looking to its Reserve for new support

Marine reservists face changes to their service that open new jobs, missions, deployments and key positions influencing the future of the Corps. With those opportunities also come new demands on the military’s smallest reserve force. Recent development and future Marine Corps Forces Reserve use marks a stark contrast to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy