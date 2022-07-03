ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 Bold Justin Fields Predictions For 2022

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears and Justin Fields have a long and difficult road ahead in 2022. With Chicago, they’ve made changes with the coaching staff and general manager position. However, those weren’t the only changes, as the team has released and traded some of their best players. This...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL Reminds Fans To Respect A Rising Steelers Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying under the radar and maybe that’s how they like it. They have built a solid defensive unit led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh also brought in Larry Ogunjobi on a one-year contract to beef up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Made A Shocking Claim About His Health

If Odell Beckham Jr. would have his way, he would like to be preparing for his ninth NFL season. Instead, he is set to miss most the 2022 campaign because of his ACL injury. He can’t do anything but go through the recovery process instead of participating in training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns thank QB Baker Mayfield after trade to Panthers

After months of speculation and rumors following the Cleveland Browns' controversial March trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, 2018 first overall draft pick Baker Mayfield finally received a fresh start on Wednesday when it was learned he'd been traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers, where he will likely compete with fellow veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job later this summer.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers named as ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Washington Found Answer at Quarterback

Newsflash, the Washington Commanders have needed a quarterback. From the non-existent Ryan Fitzpatrick era last season, to the eventual Taylor Heinicke disappointment, they can’t seem to catch a break. The franchise believes they have found an answer in Carson Wentz, the former Eagle and most recently, Colt. Their organization exchanged multiple draft picks for the North Dakota State alum this offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers has strong words for Green Bay Packers wide receivers ahead of 2022 season

People say many things about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some good, some bad. There is a great deal of criticism and praise that is warranted. There is also a great deal that is not. One thing that is true, whether good or bad, is that he has notoriously high standards his wide receivers. Without Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the Packers’ roster, the team will go into 2022 with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the only true experienced wide receivers. True, Sammy Watkins is now on the team. However, he has not played with Aaron Rodgers yet. The rest of the wide receiver room is made up of 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers and three rookie wide receivers. To them, Rodgers had a clear message: production is better than potential.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Projecting the most explosive NFL offenses in 2022, from first to worst

The 2021 Bills were one of the best teams in recent memory to not advance to the Super Bowl, and the offense could be even better this year. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen has more offensive line support with the addition of guard Rodger Saffold, along with a potential third-down back in James Cook. Gabriel Davis' late-season surge shows he can handle a bigger role, and Stefon Diggs remains one of the truly elite wide receivers in the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Trade: A Blessing in Disguise?

When the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders, it sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. Widely considered one of the top wide receivers in the league, the thought of trading him seemed unthinkable. Even Aaron Rodgers, who called Adams the best player he has ever shared the field with, seemed to be taken aback by the news.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Panthers OL Austin Corbett: QB Baker Mayfield is 'all about winning'

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett is no stranger to quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to Carolina earlier on Wednesday. While the Browns used the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft to land Mayfield, Cleveland grabbed Corbett via a second-round choice in that same player-selection process.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Otas#Bear
Yardbarker

New-Look Chiefs Offense Further Exudes Mentality Of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved plenty of notorious accolades throughout his first four seasons as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Namely, his Super Bowl LIV win and Super Bowl LIV MVP stand out. He has also earned four Pro-Bowl nods and has one All-Pro season under his belt. Moreover, Mahomes won the 2018 AP MVP Award and the 2018 AP Offensive Player of the Year Award for his 50 touchdown passes and much more that season. Though wins are always debated on if they are a “quarterback stat” or not, the Kansas City passer is 58-16 in 74 career games so far, including playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden reportedly has offers 'on the table'

There are still several NFL free agents available. Some are waiting for injuries to occur before signing. Others may be hoping for improved contract offers. Joe Haden is a player apparently still holding out for a better deal. Pro Football Focus published an article last week naming one free agent...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury was willing to accept a trade to Toronto

During the 2022 trade deadline, there was plenty of chatter about a trade that the Leafs did not make with Chicago. The reported deal would have seen Toronto send Petr Mrazek, Matthew Knies, and multiple first-round picks to the Windy City in exchange for Brandon Hagel and Marc-Andre Fleury. While it would have been a pretty solid move for the Leafs, Kyle Dubas ultimately decided against it due to all of the futures involved, especially given that the team wanted to keep Knies in the fold. It also led to some controversy as Dubas publically called out Chicago’s GM Kyle Davidson for leaking details of the trade that fell through.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Twins turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history against White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made history Monday with MLB's first ever 8-5 triple play, thanks to base running mistakes made by the Chicago White Sox. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox had an opportunity to take the lead with no outs and runners on first and second base. Chicago's A.J. Pollock hit a deep fly ball, but it was tracked down by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers’ No.1 wide receiver spot

The Green Bay Packers have had a memorable offseason when it comes to the wide receiver position. After the trade of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiving corps has the most new faces of any position group on the team. This is highlighted by the signing of Sammy Watkins and drafting of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy