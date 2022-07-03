ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCSD Hoops Alum Daisy Feder Inducted to SoCal Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

 3 days ago
UCSD alum Daisy Feder. Photo credit:Jimmy Gekas, Sideline Studios

UC San Diego alum Daisy Feder has been inducted into the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame for her basketball career as a Triton and her impact on the Jewish sports world.

She joined 19 other inductees, including three in the high school category.

The Los Angeles product represented the blue and gold from 2008 to 2013 when she set multiple records and garnered several honors.

Currently, Feder is an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount University for the women’s basketball team. She also has served as the program’s director of operations. She earned her master’s degree in educational studies from LMU.

In her junior season as a Triton, Feder garnered First Team honors in the California Collegiate Athletic Association and Daktronics All-West Region Second Team honors. As a veteran, she started all 33 games and averaged 26.1 minutes. Her 15.0 points per game ranked second on the team and third in the CCAA.

Feder jumped to the Daktronics West Region First Team in her senior season, but that wasn’t all.

She also was named CCAA Most Valuable Player, All-CCAA First Team, All-CCAA Tournament Team, Capital One Academic All-District, UC San Diego Athlete of the Year, and San Diego Hall of Fame Champions Star of the Month for December.

She led the league in free throw percentage, three-pointers (89), three-pointers/game (2.7), defensive rebounds (181) and defensive rebounds/game (5.5), as the Tritons amassed a 17-5 conference record and captured the first CCAA Championship Tournament title.

Feder holds 36 UCSD records, including fourth (1571) in career total points, second (249) in career three-point field goals and second (352). She leads the Tritons in games played at 133 and holds the single-season record for most three-point field goals (246), which she set during her senior season.

After graduating from UC San Diego with a degree in ethnic studies, Feder spent five years playing professional basketball in Israel. She led her teams to three Israeli League Finals appearances and claimed the Israeli League Cup Championship with Ramat Hen in the 2016-17 season.

The Jewish sports hall honors men and women in professional, collegiate, high school and community sports, with more than 300 men, women, and teams inducted.

