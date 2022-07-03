ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Keith Sell Tournament: Weather cancels remainder of pool play, revised schedule to be used Monday

406mtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA — Two evening Keith Sell Tournament pool play games and the Butte-Calgary game already in progress were canceled due to heavy precipitation on Sunday afternoon. Severe weather moved through the area about 6:30 p.m., dumping heavy amounts of rain and rendering the field unplayable. Bozeman beat Saskatoon...

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Helena's Hailey Burger to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo

HELENA — Capital High student Hailey Burger had qualified for Nationals twice in junior high, and now has qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo. Burger has qualified in three different events: breakaway, team roping, and goat tying. “I really wanted to go last year, so not making...
montanarightnow.com

Alive at Five in Helena canceled Wednesday night

HELENA, Mont. - Alive at Five will not be held Wednesday night. Downtown Helena says anticipated inclement weather is why they decided to cancel the event. “It was a tough call, but we've all seen recently how intense these summer storms can become,” Downtown Helena Operations Director, Jordan Conley said.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Helena, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
Helena, MT
Sports
AOL Corp

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte celebrates with annual Fourth of July parade

BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte might be the city of copper, but when the clock strikes July 4, everything turns red, white, and blue. A sunny Monday morning set the stage perfectly for Butte's annual Fourth of July parade, hosted by the Butte America Foundation, as 89 floats and thousands of people patriotically painted Harrison Avenue downtown.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flash flood sends water flowing through downtown Helena

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses in the downtown Helena area. Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Pool Play#Saskatoon Giants#Calgary Cardinals#Butte Miners
mtpr.org

Heavy rain brought flash flooding to Helena Sunday

A flash flood in Helena on Sunday carried debris downtown, swelled into some buildings and downed a few trees. The National Weather Service estimates more than an inch of rain fell in the Helena area within about 20 minutes, leading to the flash flood. Helena’s city transportation director David Knoepke...
HELENA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Granite, Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Granite; Missoula; Powell The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Missoula County in west central Montana Northeastern Granite County in west central Montana West central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Drummond, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Drummond, Garnet, Hall and Bearmouth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
montanarightnow.com

GFFR responds to one firework related call over the holiday weekend

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Typically fire departments see a spike in calls around the 4th of July due to firework related fires/injuries. This year, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFRR) tells us the rain was helpful as they only responded to one firework related fire and no firework related injuries over the holiday weekend.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Great Falls officer-involved shooting suspect hospitalized, other suspect arrested

UPDATE: JULY 5 AT 11:37 A.M. The following is a press release from the Great Falls Police Department:. As of this time, 11:05 am on July 5th, the suspect is still being treated at Benefis Health System. The officer involved was treated for injuries at the emergency room and released. Police have identified and located the other party mentioned in the initial release. This person is in custody. The 400 block of 8th Avenue South continues to be closed. No further information is being released at this time.
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flooding in multiple buildings and damage to the capitol complex

HELENA, Mont. - On July 3rd, 2022, the Capitol Complex experienced flooding in multiple buildings as a result of heavy rains. The Mazurek Building (215 N Sanders) had the most severe damage and other buildings impacted include the Capitol Building and 5 South Last Chance Gulch (Department of Corrections). The...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy