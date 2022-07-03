Just over 20% of Steam users are using Windows 11

Windows 11 adoption among Steam users cracked 20% in June, up 1.64% to a total of 21.23%. Though Windows 10 is still the most popular OS by far, at 71.26% of the total surveyed, the jump may mean that Windows 11 is finally starting to take root among gamers after becoming available to the general public late last year. That could be because a lot of problematic bugs and bits of annoying features have been patched since release.

This info courtesy of the June 2022 Steam Hardware Survey .

Some, however, might be surprised that Windows 11 has only managed to climb to 20% market share over the nine months since its release. It's surprising, for one, because Microsoft was big on using Windows 11 for gaming. We've got some opinions on that. Windows 11 is also what's coming preinstalled on new machines—but is anyone buying or building new machines right now? The general shortage has prices way up, which for my money might be why adoption is low.

In other news-that-ain't-news, the GTX 1060 is still the king of graphics cards in this world. Cheers to our pals at Tom's Hardware for noticing.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.