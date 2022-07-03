'Shocked and saddened': Tour de France organiser sends condolences after Copenhagen shooting

The organisers of the Tour de France released a statement on Sunday night, sending "sincerest condolences" to the victims and families, following a shooting in Copenhagen - where the race began on Friday.

ASO, who organise the Tour de France, said it was "shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen," after several people were killed in a shopping mall shooting.

Reuters reported that a 22-year-old Danish man had been arrested following the shooting, and quoted Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen, who said: "There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead."

The Tour's grand départ began with a time trial in Copenhagen on Friday, before two further road stages in Denmark; the shooting at the Fields Shopping Centre took place close to the Bella Centre, which was used by organisers as a race headquarters.

Sunday's stage three concluded in Sønderborg, ahead of a rest day on Monday. With stage four featuring a route from Dunkirk to Calais, most of the peloton - plus organisers and press, including Cycling Weekly's team - had embarked upon their next onward journey.

In a statement, ASO said: "The Tour de France assures the Danish people of its sympathy and compassion in this time. The Tour is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen.”

The organiser added: “The people of Copenhagen had given the peloton one of the greatest welcomes in the sport’s history, forging deep bonds with all its followers. The entire caravan of the Tour de France sends its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families.”

Reuters reported that the capital's primary hospital, Rigshospitalet, had received a "small group of patients" for treatment, with extra staff - including surgeons and nurses - called in.

According to the BBC, Thomassen has said that there was no indication that other shooters were involved in the attack, but that he could not rule out an "act of terrorism".

Cycling Weekly extends its condolences to all those affected.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.