CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced the state has seen $1.308 billion in surplus revenue collections for Fiscal Year 2022. "Today we have a budget surplus that exceeds our rainy day fund by over 30% in one year," Justice said. "It is amazing. It is totally, totally amazing. Now we've got to have the right challengers in front of us to not mess it up."

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO