Two men are in jail Wednesday afternoon, each charged with seven felonies, after police were tipped last week to a "suspicious package" being shipped to a Lafayette hotel. Rosario Humberto Ruiz-Ruiz, 45, of the 1000 block of Union Street in Lafayette, and Derrick J. Miller, 36, of the 2200 block of Cousteau Drive in West Lafayette, are in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $5,000 bond each.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO