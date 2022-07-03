Man wearing construction vest wanted for bank robbery

Newly released police paperwork reveals how investigators found the driver accused of shooting another driver on I-70. Jeremy Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Jonathan Jaros. According to witness statements detailed in Rocha's arrest affidavit, Rocha was driving his white Mustang eastbound on I-70 near Tower Road on June 18. He was getting ready to race a black Chevy Camaro and two other cars were lined up to block traffic for the race. Witnesses, including Jaros's wife, say Jaros used the shoulder to drive his truck around the racers. That's when Rocha allegedly fired his...

