Denver, CO

Man wearing construction vest wanted for bank robbery

By Libby Smith
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on June 24, 2022. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 383...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 9

Bryant Ray
2d ago

Somehow I should care about this but I really don't.... As much as banks steal from people it's only right. I don't condone crime, I just believe and know that you get what you give. So, if banks are being robbed as we full well know they are then they brought the karma on themselves. Whether it's the bank that robs hard working people or robbers that steal from the bank there both Wrong. As I said though, you get what you give, that's karma or "Universal Law". Being Honest is still the best policy, that should be where your all of our focus including the banks too.....

Reply(1)
5
 

Related
CBS Denver

Street racers help police find I-70 shooting suspect Jeremy Rocha

Newly released police paperwork reveals how investigators found the driver accused of shooting another driver on I-70. Jeremy Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Jonathan Jaros. According to witness statements detailed in Rocha's arrest affidavit, Rocha was driving his white Mustang eastbound on I-70 near Tower Road on June 18. He was getting ready to race a black Chevy Camaro and two other cars were lined up to block traffic for the race. Witnesses, including Jaros's wife, say Jaros used the shoulder to drive his truck around the racers. That's when Rocha allegedly fired his...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Driver leaves scene of crash that kills pedestrian

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash Tuesday night that killed a pedestrian. DPD said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at North Gaylord Street and East Colfax Avenue. The driver left the scene and the...
DENVER, CO
WIBW

Colorado man wanted for murder arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man who was wanted for a Denver murder has been arrested in Wabaunsee Co. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office notified the public on Wednesday, July 6, that more than three weeks earlier, on June 20, deputies arrested Jeremiah Rashad Kendrick of Aurora, Co.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
FOX31 Denver

Denver police conduct death investigation

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police are currently conducting a death investigation. Reports came in around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening that Denver officers had launched an investigation into a death that allegedly occurred along the 11200 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Information on the identity of...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville police searching for group that stole 11 cases of alcohol from store

Louisville police are trying to identify seven young men who stole almost a dozen cases of alcohol from a store on the Fourth of July. According to a release, at about 4:20 p.m. Monday, a mini-van entered the Safeway parking lot at 910 W Cherry St. Seven men, who appeared to be about high school- or college-aged, exited the mini-van and proceeded into the Safeway while the driver stayed in the vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, 3 injured in south Denver shooting

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting in south Denver on Monday night. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place, according to the Denver Police Department. Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. A man was pronounced dead...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Nine July 4 Weekend Shootings in Denver and Aurora, One Death

Over the Independence Day weekend, fireworks made plenty of noise — and so did gunfire. At least nine shootings took place in Denver and Aurora July 2 through July 4, and one of them was fatal. Five of the incidents were reported by the Denver Police Department and the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man in custody for attempted murder of his girlfriend, says sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after being tracked down in New Mexico for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend on Sunday evening. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez is suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times near a walking trail off Waterton Road by the Denver Audubon Nature Center.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man in custody for attempted first-degree murder in Jefferson County

Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, 46, is in custody on suspicion of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A news release from the sheriff said witnesses saw a woman walking into a parking lot from a trail around 8 p.m. Sunday off of Waterton Road covered in blood and dirt and asking for help. She told deputies Martinez confronted her when she was leaving her job in Denver around 7 p.m., told her to get in the car and drove her to the trail.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is sitting in jail in New Mexico awaiting extradition to Colorado as he is suspected of attempted first-degree murder. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was walking along a trail near the Denver Audubon Nature Center at about 8 p.m. on Sunday covered in blood and dirt. Emergency crews were called to the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Partial mistrial declared for man charged in killing of neighbor

DENVER — A Denver jury found a man guilty on several charges but couldn't come to a consensus on the most serious counts related to a fatal shooting in May 2020. George Magee was arrested and initially charged with the following related to the fatal shooting of his neighbor in the 900 block of Clay Street on May 3, 2020.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Heavy police presence at Parker apartment complex

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Parker Police Department says there is a large police presence at an apartment complex due to a barricaded person. Police said the incident started before 8:45 a.m. at Montane, an apartment complex located at 18301 Cottonwood Dr. A shelter-in-place has been issued for some...
PARKER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend detained in New Mexico

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

