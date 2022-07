New York Mets ace Max Scherzer returned to the mound after more than six weeks on the injured list and picked up exactly where he left off in May. In a six-inning outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Scherzer struck out 11 batters, allowed only two hits, and held the Reds scoreless. Despite his dominant showing, Scherzer was ineligible for the win with the score tied 0-0 when he was relieved by Joely Rodriguez in the seventh inning.

QUEENS, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO