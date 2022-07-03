ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork Bandit Strikes Portland Water Bureau

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Portland, Ore) — A man is facing felony criminal charges after threatening two Portland Water Bureau employees with a pitchfork and then burglarizing an office building. The incident occurred just before 3:00 Friday afternoon...

Suspects Wanted For Portland Arsons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have released surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for setting fires at a grocery store and apartment building in the city. A man was seen on two occasions setting a fire at the Safeway on Southeast Powell at 39th Avenue/Cesar Chavez Blvd. in October of 2021.
The Newberg Graphic

July 6 public safety round-up

Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police logs, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports June 18 Mario Parra Reyes, 25, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to carry or present an operator's license. Bail was set at $2,500. June 20 Michael David Hamilton, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court to faces charges of DUII, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. Bail was set at $20,000 and the case remains open. Nathan Eugene Pierson, 30, of...
Hillsboro Burglaries Suspect Arrested Early Morning

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, made an arrest early Thursday morning on a person they say broke into two people’s houses and had warrants out for his arrest in Oregon and Washington. Homeowners contacted 911 just before three am to report that a bag of cans was taken from their porch. In the meantime, detectives received a call about just a separate burglary at a residence near Rosebay Park in the same neighborhood. A containment area was subsequently established and K-9 units from the Tigard Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were brought in, according to authorities.
3 Portland fires tied to fireworks on July 4

Let’s just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
Data show about half of Portland police arrests are people who are unhoused

Your browser does not support the audio element. In many West Coast cities, housing has become more expensive and homeless populations have grown. Police arrest people experiencing homelessness at a greater rate than the general population. In Portland, the numbers are particularly striking. Melissa Lewis is a data reporter for the radio show and podcast “Reveal.” She found that over the last 10 years, rents rose twice as fast in Portland compared with the rest of the country, and the city’s unhoused population grew by an estimated 30%. Analysis of the data showed that the majority of calls police get involving people who are homeless do not involve crime. Lewis joins us to share more about what she uncovered and its implications for how to respond to the homelessness crisis.
Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died. There are no other details at this time.
Man Arrested After Taking Mother Hostage At Gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crisis team for several hours negotiated with a man who police say held his elderly mother at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call for help at the home on Southeast 105th and Bush Street and learned the man had a semi-automatic rifle.
Multnomah County deputies recover body in Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.  . The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
Police respond to hostage situation in Southeast Portland

UPDATE: The suspect surrendered to police following successful negotiations, police said.A suspect who police said was involved in a hostage situation at a house in Southeast Portland surrendered Monday, July 4, following successful negotiations. The suspect, who has not been identified, had been seen holding a rifle inside the home, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said via email Monday, July 4. The suspect's elderly mother also was inside. Officers responded to the 3800 block of Southeast 105th Avenue about noon Monday after being called to check on the welfare of a resident, according to police. After arriving, officers...
