Pitchfork Bandit Strikes Portland Water Bureau

Yamhill County Sheriff's reports, Newberg-Dundee Police logs, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue run logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports June 18 Mario Parra Reyes, 25, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court for failure to carry or present an operator's license. Bail was set at $2,500. June 20 Michael David Hamilton, 32, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court to faces charges of DUII, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. Bail was set at $20,000 and the case remains open. Nathan Eugene Pierson, 30, of...
