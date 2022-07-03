ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Return Citizens Independence Day" rally demands rights for former inmates

 3 days ago

"Return Citizens Independence Day" rally demands rights for former inmates 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a time when many celebrate freedom, but on Sunday some politicians and activists were pushing for more freedom for people who have gone to jail or prison.

"We know that people with criminal records tend to live a life as the second-class citizens, and we need to make sure that when people serve their time that they are able to reintegrate in society with their full rights," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, speaking at a rally outside of Cook County Jail.

Ford went on to say that our prison system has failed the community, and that we're wasting tax payer dollars if people leave jail worse than when they went in.

A report from the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council found that 17% of those imprisoned re-offend within a year of release. That number jumps to 43% after three years.

Comments / 30

Shannon Hopper
2d ago

Maybe make it like a prison should be and maybe they would think twice about going back to prison. I think that's the problem as to why so many go back because it's certainly doesn't feel like a real prison should feel.

Reply(4)
11
saymyname
2d ago

You’re kidding. You mean criminals don’t continue to commit crimes when released from prison? I am be shocked. Shocked, I tell ya.

Reply(2)
10
Rocking R
2d ago

they just voted for Rev. Jessie Jackson kid who I believe just got released from jail for fraud? just saying

Reply
5
 

