ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders legends Al Davis and John Madden inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame

By Luke Straub
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uAan_0gTyFKkv00

The Raiders may have moved to Las Vegas, but the franchise left its mark on the State of California as few have.

So it’s no surprise that the late owner of the team, Al Davis, and former Raiders coach John Madden, who passed recently, were both inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

Here’s a video of the event put together by the Raiders’ official Twitter account.

Veteran sportscaster Jim Gray spoke at the event, saying in the above video, “I know that Al would be so pleased that he and John Madden are being inducted together in the same class. Because the two of them were in a class all their own.”

Gray, who knew Al Davis for years before Davis passed away in 2011, also tweeted photos from the induction. Here he is with the busts of Davis and Madden, along with the younger Davis and current owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis, and Madden’s immediate family.

That’s an enthusiastic Raiders slogan drop from Gray in his tweet, going with Just Win, Baby, and Commitment to Excellence.

To make more sense of Gray’s enthusiasm, here are photos of Gray with both Mark and Al Davis, taken many years apart.

The Davis family and the Raiders clearly made an impact on Gray. And together, Madden and Al Davis dominated opponents at an unreal clip, impacting the NFL forever.

Madden, who didn’t coach any team but the Raiders (Madden moved on to an iconic broadcasting career after coaching), had a .759 winning percentage, the highest in NFL history for a coach with at least 100 wins. After the 1976 season, Madden’s bunch won it all in Super Bowl XI.

As for Davis, he moved the Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles and back to Oakland again. The franchise won Super Bowls in each city — two as the Oakland Raiders and one as the LA Raiders. How’s that for a lasting impact?

Now that legacy has moved on to Las Vegas. But the Raiders’ imprint on California is indelible. And finally, the California Sports Hall of Fame has recognized that fact, which has long been set in stone for Raider Nation and the NFL at large.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Personality Reportedly Died On Monday

A beloved longtime ESPN television personality reportedly died on Monday. According to reports, longtime ESPN horse racing and NFL analyst Hank Goldberg died on the Fourth of July. Goldberg, 82, had been battling chronic kidney disease. "Sad to report that longtime ESPN horse racing analyst & NFL reporter/prognosticator Hank "The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was not a Baker Mayfield fan in 2018

On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers called 'a terrible place' for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

With his team dishing out a king’s ransom of draft picks and the highest guaranteed contract in league history to woo over Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t seem to have too much of a choice when it comes to his immediate playing future. But if he does, he might not want to put it in the hands of the Carolina Panthers—at least according to The Athletic‘s Mike Sando.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos QB Russell Wilson not fazed by mistakes

Every quarterback makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect, not even Tom Brady. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will make mistakes this fall. He’s made mistakes this offseason and he’ll make mistakes during training camp and preseason. What will be important for the Broncos during games this season is how...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Davis
Person
Mike Madden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry calls Hassan Haskins 'a beast'

One of the more surprising picks the Tennessee Titans made during the 2022 NFL draft was the fourth-round selection of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans could take a running back at all, just not that early and not before what we perceived were bigger needs, like tight end, which Tennessee would later address.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Raiders#American Football#2022 Veteran
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield headed to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have made another move at quarterback. Baker Mayfield is headed to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick. Ian Rapoport was among the first to break the news on social media Wednesday afternoon:. According to Rapoport, the parties “split” the financials to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
AOL Corp

Hank Goldberg Dies: Longtime ESPN NFL Reporter, Analyst Was 82

Hank Goldberg, longtime ESPN NFL reporter and handicapping expert known as Hammering Hank, died Monday in Las Vegas on his 82nd birthday after battling chronic kidney disease, his family confirmed to ESPN. With ESPN for two decades, Goldberg was .500 or better in 15 of 17 NFL seasons while predicting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Herbert on Mike Williams: Without him, we’re not the same team

Former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams has become a vital and dependable weapon for the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team’s quarterback is thrilled to have him back in 2022. After recording career-high marks in receptions and receiving yards in 2021, Williams signed a three-year, $60 million contract to stay with the Chargers in March. With his return to the team, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recently acknowledged Williams’ importance on the offense. “Mike Williams has been huge,” Herbert told CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “He’s one of those guys that if you need a conversion on third down — he’s going to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WegENT

Ranking NFL Stadiums by Best Pregame Fan Experience

The National Football League is America’s most popular professional sports league, and it’s not even close. And while the industry has made NFL games a technological spectacle, nothing beats being there in person. Watching the best football in the world is just part of the equation. Along with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy