Tile And Grout Restoration in Merrill, WI

There seems to be an alarming pattern in the city government in Stevens Point. That is, the city is not listening to us. They didn’t listen to us about ACU/ADU and losing zoning regulations, they haven’t listened to us about spending money on items that only are used by a small number of people, such as the splash pad on the square that continues to waste $5.2 million gallons of treated water per summer that has now reached 82.3 million gallons (what a waste of a precious resource that is the lifeblood of our existence and runs all day, whether anyone is using it or not, rain or shine).

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO