Merrill, WI

Tile And Grout Restoration in Merrill, WI

By northstarcleaningrestoration
wordpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe provide full-service tile and grout restoration...

northstarrestoration.wordpress.com

onfocus.news

Marshfield’s Maple Fall Fest 2022 Dates Announced

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s annual Maple Fall Fest returns in 2022, taking place September 17-18, 2022 at Wildwood Park. Proceeds from each year’s festival go to fund grants for local organizations that support tourism efforts in Marshfield. This event will feature 150 vendors with original artwork,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander businesses seeing high traffic ahead of country fest

RHINELANDER- Like some people love Christmas, Shannon Spencer loves Country Fest. “I’ve been looking forward to it since last Hodag," said Spencer. This time of year forces Shannon to work the hardest. “This is our busiest time of the year," said Spencer. Shannon and his family own Spencer’s Den,...
RHINELANDER, WI
City
Merrill, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
merrillfotonews.com

Road Construction in Lincoln County

Highway: US 51, from the Marathon County line to Lincoln County K (Exit 211) in Merrill. Project description: Crews will remove the existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete and then replace them with base materials and asphalt pavement; complete minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control; repave maintenance crossovers and interchange ramps; and add additional guardrail on northbound US 51 at WIS 64.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Weather forces cancellation of fireworks celebrations

(WSAW) - Several communities in central Wisconsin canceled their fireworks celebrations on Monday due to the weather. The following communities have announced the following rain dates. Abbotsford: Fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 9 at Red Arrow Park. Antigo: Fireworks on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Antigo High School Grounds.
ANTIGO, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Water utilities must act quickly and transparently to address PFAS contamination

Tap water is essential to our lives. It is a vital building block of good health as long as it is safe to use. Unfortunately, our regulatory system assumes that exposure to chemicals is safe until proven otherwise. This assumption is troublesome because even when science demonstrates health risks, it can take years for the government to catch up and protect our health.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

W McMillan Ave to Close Monday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will be starting a ditching project on West McMillan Street from Lincoln Avenue extending west approximately 1200 ft. on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Marathon County Highway Department will be setting new concrete cross culverts in place on the west end...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Osso Buco is now open in Weston. The new restaurant is located on Schofield Avenue. Basil previously occupied the space. During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in March, owner and Chef Marco Higuera said the restaurant would offer fine dining. “I’m going to focus mostly on...
WESTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Scammed Out of $2,500

A Marshfield man was scammed out of $2,500. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, the man reported being scammed out of the money after meeting an unknown person on WhatsApp. The individual attempted to disguise themselves as an FBI agent to retrieve the money. The man sent...
MARSHFIELD, WI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wxpr.org

Construction planned on Highway 47 in northern Oneida County

Drivers on Highway 47 in the northern portion of Oneida County can soon look forward to some road construction. The governor has signed a $4.5 million dollar contract for resurfacing on Highway 47 from just north of Kildeer road in the town of Lake Tomahawk to the Vilas County Line.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

Plasky announces mayoral candidacy

STEVENS POINT – A longtime Stevens Point resident has announced his candidacy for the 2023 race for the city’s mayoral seat. Kevin Plasky, formerly known as Keith, was raised in Stevens Point and graduated from SPASH in 2008. He spent a few years at Mid-State Technical College, taking...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Longtime resident unhappy with city government

There seems to be an alarming pattern in the city government in Stevens Point. That is, the city is not listening to us. They didn’t listen to us about ACU/ADU and losing zoning regulations, they haven’t listened to us about spending money on items that only are used by a small number of people, such as the splash pad on the square that continues to waste $5.2 million gallons of treated water per summer that has now reached 82.3 million gallons (what a waste of a precious resource that is the lifeblood of our existence and runs all day, whether anyone is using it or not, rain or shine).
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for OWI With a Child in the Vehicle

A Marshfield man was arrested for OWI with a child in the vehicle. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a woman reported speaking to her ex-husband on the phone and was believed to be under the influence of intoxicants. Furthermore, the ex-husband had just picked up their child.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Letter writer ‘incensed’ by Fred Prehn actions

As a resident of Wisconsin and citizen of the United States, I am incensed by the “middle finger” Fred Prehn is displaying to the people of our state!. Apparently, the words “do no harm,” from those practicing in the medical community, presumably including Prehn, bare no significance when the action goes directly against common ethics to purposely undermine representative government.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

WSAW anchor charged with OWI

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Morning anchor Holly Chilsen was charged with OWI for an incident on June 12. Chilsen has pleaded not guilty to the charges. She’ll return to court on Aug. 4. She is free on a $500 signature bond.
spmetrowire.com

Two injured in Dewey crash

The Dewey Fire Department is warning motorists against swerving to avoid striking an animal. EMTs and firefighters from DFD were called to County Hwy. Y shortly after 9 p.m. on July 2 after a caller reported a car versus tree collision on County Hwy. Y. A med-flight helicopter was summoned but soon canceled.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

