Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Garcia was removed from Monday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after being hit on his left elbow by a swing. X-rays came back negative and he can be considered day-to-day for now. Michael Papierski is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Tuesday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO