Las Vegas, NV

UFC 276 post-event facts: Alexander Volkanovski joins exclusive club with 12-0 UFC start

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rfr03_0gTy40y800

The biggest UFC event of the year thus far took place Saturday with UFC 276, which went down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and featured a plethora of notable names – none more so than a pair of champions from Oceania.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) outpointed Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) for a unanimous decision to defend the middleweight title. That win came soon after Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) defended the featherweight title against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC) with another unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.

For more on the numbers behind the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC 276.

Event stats

UFC 276: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $362,500.

Bryan Barberena, Robbie Lawler, Alex Pereira, Jalin Turner and Julija Stoliarenko earned $50,000 UFC 276 fight-night bonuses.

UFC 276 drew an announced attendance of 19,649 for a live gate of $10,409,553.70.

Betting favorites went 9-2 on the card. One fight ended in a no contest.

Betting favorites improved to 14-8 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 12-bout card was 2:18:31.

Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier

Adesanya’s five consecutive UFC title defenses are tied with Kamaru Usman for second-most among current champions behind women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (seven).

Adesanya’s seven victories in UFC middleweight title fights are second-most in history behind Anderson Silva (11)

Adesanya’s 12-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is longest active streak in the division.

Cannonier fell to 5-2 since he dropped to the UFC middleweight division in November 2018.

Cannonier has suffered three of his five UFC losses by decision.

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway

Volkanovski extended his winning streak to 22 consecutive fights. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since May 2013.

Volkanovski’s 22-fight winning streak in MMA competition is the longest among active UFC fighters.

Volkanovski’s 10-fight UFC winning streak at featherweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Volkanovski is one of four fighters in UFC history to start 12-0 with the promotion. Silva, Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov also accomplished the feat.

Volkanovski has earned eight of his 12 UFC victories by decision.

Holloway has suffered six of his seven career losses by decision.

Holloway has landed 100 or more significant strikes in 14 separate UFC fights, the most in company history. No other fighter has more than eight such performances.

Holloway has landed 2,975 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company history.

Holloway has landed 3,217 total strikes in UFC competition are most in company history.

Holloway is the only fighter in UFC history to complete 26 octagon appearances without suffering a knockdown.

Holloway has absorbed 2,010 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company histor

Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland at UFC 276: Best photos

Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned five of his six career victories by stoppage.

Pereira has earned all five of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) fell to 4-1 since he returned to the UFC middleweight division in October 2020.

Strickland has suffered both of his career stoppage losses by knockout.

Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler

Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler at UFC 276: Best photos

Barberena (18-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC) improved to 8-5 since he moved up to the UFC welterweight division in January 2016.

Barberena has earned five of his nine UFC victories by stoppage.

Lawler (29-16 MMA, 14-10 UFC) fell to 10-7 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in February 2013.

Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell

Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell at UFC 276: Best photos

Jalin Turner’s (13-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) five-fight UFC winning streak at lightweight is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the division behind Charles Oliveira (11), Islam Makhachev (nine) and Beneil Dariush (seven).

Turner has earned all 13 of his career victories by stoppage.

Brad Riddell (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by stoppage.

Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone

Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone at UFC 276: Best photos

Jim Miller’s (35-16 MMA, 24-15 UFC) 24 victories in UFC competition are most in company history.

Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA, 23-14 UFC) retired from MMA after his loss.

Cerrone’s seven-fight winless skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since May 2019.

Cerrone suffered his first submission loss since April 24, 2010 – a span of 4,452 days and 40 fights.

Ian Garry def. Gabe Green

Ian Garry def. Gabe Green at UFC 276: Best photos

Ian Garry (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned two of his three UFC victories by decision.

Gabe Green (11-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) has suffered both of his UFC losses by decision.

Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares

Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares at UFC 276: Best photos

Dricus Du Plessis’ (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) earned the first decision victory of his career.

Brad Tavares (19-7 MMA, 14-7 UFC) has suffered four of his seven career losses by decision.

Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall

Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall at UFC 276: Best photos

Andre Muniz’s (23-4 MMA, 5-0 UFC) five-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is the second-longest active streak in the division behind Adesanya (12).

Muniz improved to 17-1 in his past 18 fights dating back to February 2014.

Uriah Hall (17-11 MMA, 10-9 UFC) has suffered six of his nine UFC losses by decision.

Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye

Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye at UFC 276: Best photos

Maycee Barber (11-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) improved to 5-2 since she moved up to the UFC women’s flyweight division in March 2019.

Jessica Eye (15-11 MMA, 5-10 UFC) retired from MMA competition after her loss.

Eye fell to 4-5 since she dropped to the UFC women’s flyweight division in January 2018.

Eye’s 10 losses in UFC competition are tied for second-most of any female in company history behind Angela Hill (12).

Eye has suffered nine of her 10 UFC losses by decision.

Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica-Rose Clark

Stoliarenko (10-6-2 MMA, 1-4 UFC) snapped her four-fight losing skid for her first victory since March 2020.

Stoliarenko has earned all nine of her career stoppage victories by submission.

Stoliarenko’s 42-second win marked the second-fastest submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history behind Ronda Rousey’s 14-second stoppage over Cat Zingano at UFC 184 in February 2015.

Jessica-Rose Clark (10-8 MMA, 4-4 UFC) fell to 2-3 since she moved up to the UFC women’s bantamweight division in November 2019.

Clark fell to 6-7 (with one no contest) in her past 14 fights.

Clark has suffered both of her career stoppage losses by submission.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

