A growth spurt is taking place in Las Vegas and the timing is strange. The sudden burst of casino development is typical after a long economic upturn. It is rare coming out of one crisis and entering another possibly more difficult one. In the first decade of the 21st century, the gaming industry was exploding with activity. It was just before the Great Recession, but no one anticipated the economic crisis; it was a time of enthusiasm and grand plans.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO