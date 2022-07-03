ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

This Is Grand Junction’s Best Food Truck According To You

By Waylon Jordan
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is here, and it's food truck season in Grand Junction. According to you, these are Western Colorado's best food trucks. Last Friday, June 24, 2022, was National Food Truck Day. I posted an online survey asking you to vote for the best food truck in the valley. Here are the...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 0

Related
1230 ESPN

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Food & Drinks
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Grand Junction, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
nbc11news.com

Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Street Food#Mexican Restaurants#Trucks#Nomad#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#National Food Truck Day#Holiday Insights#National Eat#Restaurant Engine#Kogi Bbq#Food Truck Bookings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1230 ESPN

Attempting the Impossible: Grand Junction Couple Seeks 485-Mile Colorado Trail Record

A Grand Junction couple is attempting to do the impossible - covering the 485-mile Colorado Trail on foot in less than eight days. Imagine running the Boston Marathon every day for 18 straight days. That's essentially what Doug and Melinda McCaw did the last time they tackled the mountain trail that connects Denver with Durango. In 2020, the couple completed the 485-mile trek in just 18 days. That run was captured on video in the documentary Chasing the Sky. You can see the trailer for the film at the bottom of this post.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many locations in the lower valleys remained dry today, but higher elevations have experienced different weather activity. Areas like the San Juans have experienced some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. As a result, some changes will occur tomorrow in the lower valleys before conditions dry up later in the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Vail Daily

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine. Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks, and on Sunday, the City of Fruita is prepared for just that-- a glimmering display of lights in the sky for the community. “We want everyone to come down and enjoy,” said Recreation Manager Tom Casal.
FRUITA, CO
nbc11news.com

Mountain showers and storms return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a weekend with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, we’re off to a mostly sunny and quiet start around much of the Western Slope this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue throughout the rest of the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Things are looking pretty good for the July 4th parades in Grand Junction, Palisade, and Montrose, all at 10 am. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the higher elevations along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide later this afternoon. We can’t completely rule out one or two showers or storms elsewhere across the region, but by far the highest rain chances will stay over the higher elevations. Highs will wind up in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies wherever we don’t see any rain. Things are also looking pretty good for any evening or overnight plans around the Grand Valley, including the Grand Junction Rockies game and post-game fireworks out at Lincoln Park. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy