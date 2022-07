Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel kicks off the 2024 committed class on a high note, earning the pledge of four-star athlete Jonathan Echols of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The rising junior transferred to the new school this past winter from Heard County in Franklin, Ga. He’s one of the top juniors in the country and already boasts north of 30 Division I offers.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO