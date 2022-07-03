ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee lands coveted four-star DB Cristian Conyer

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune officials have wrapped up and many of the top prospects in the country are now making college decisions throughout the month of July. That was the case on Sunday for the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky in South Warren (Ky.) athlete Christian Conyer. Last month,...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers offer 2023 recruit at a position of need

Clemson seems to be addressing a position of need in its 2023 class. After missing out on four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, who committed to Auburn last week, the Tigers have offered three-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Johnson is the No. 30 tailback and the No. 413 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Before offering Johnson, Clemson had four running back prospects on its radar. Although Cobb listed the Tigers as a finalist, 247Sports has crystal balled the initial three to other schools. So far, Clemson has landed 16 commitments in its 2023 class, with none of them being running backs. In the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class, C.J. Spiller landed one recruit in three-star Keith Adams Jr. Last week, ClemsonWire said that running back was the biggest position of need for the Tigers’ 2023 class, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the staff has been proactive after Cobb’s commitment. Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!! @CJSPILLER @CoachStreeter @Dillard_DHS @Andrew_Ivins @ClemsonSportsHQ @TEAM_TATE_FLA @HBFATHLETES pic.twitter.com/G1qbmLw08K — 6eraaa (@christopherj6_) July 6, 2022 List Ranking ACC teams by returning production
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
AllSyracue

Syracuse Lands Alabama A&M Transfer Forward Dariauna Lewis

Syracuse women's basketball added a significant piece to its 2022 roster. Alabama A&M transfer forward Dariauna Lewis has committed to the Orange. Lewis averaged 15.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and more than two blocks per game during two seasons with the Bulldogs. Prior to her two seasons with Alabama A&M, the 6-1 forward spent one season with Missouri State. She entered the transfer portal on June 27th.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Grove Report

LSU's Drew Bianco Enters Transfer Portal, A Father-Son Reunion at Ole Miss?

LSU utility player Drew Bianco, son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, officially entered the transfer portal last week. The news was first reported by D1Baseball.com. Bianco, a redshirt junior, elected to leave the program after four seasons in Baton Rouge. During his time with the Tigers, he played at every position, except for pitcher, predominantly seeing most of his reps as an infielder.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Will Connor Noland return to Arkansas in 2023?

For great teams in College Baseball, you can almost always count on saying goodbye to your best pitcher at the end of the season if he is draft-eligible. But for the Arkansas Razorbacks, it's not a foregone conclusion that they will lose their ace in Connor Noland, who still has an extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic in 2020.
ARKANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

LSU sends offer to four-star recruit Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja

Matt McMahon could be landing a notable recruit to kick off his LSU tenure. The Compton Magic, an AAU team, revealed in a recent Twitter post (h/t Fox 8 New Orleans) that Andrej Stojakovic, the son of retired former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, has received an official offer from LSU. Andrej is a four-star recruit who stands 6-foot-7 and plays the forward position.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

