Provo, UT

Photos: Tim McGraw, Stadium of Fire mark start of holiday weekend with a bang

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO — What's a better way to kick of the Fourth of July weekend than watching some sky divin', surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and being reminded to love deeper, speak...

www.ksl.com

BYU Newsnet

Stadium of Fire: Tim McGraw, fireworks and military displays

Tim McGraw and Marie Osmond headlined the 2022 Stadium of Fire at the LaVell Edwards Stadium where attendees enjoyed a night of country music, fire dancing, military skydivers and fireworks. The event started with Freedom Festival Executive Director Jim Evans’ welcome and prizes and giveaways to members of the audience....
PROVO, UT
ABC4

WATCH: BYU ‘Stadium of Fire’ fireworks show

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University (BYU) kicked-off its July 4th festivities early this year. On the evening of June 2 the university hosted a live ‘Stadium of Fire’ performance with dancers, a flyover from F-35 jets, and of course, fireworks. According to representatives of the event, the BYU Stadium of Fire show is […]
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

UTAH STATE
