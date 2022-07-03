ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Game 79: Rays 7 Toronto Blue Jays 3 — Postgame News and Notes

By RaysRadio
Cover picture for the articleShane Baz grinded his way in and out of trouble over the first four innings on Sunday. Then Tampa Bay blasted its way past Toronto. The Rays (43–36) hit three homers and scored six runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 7–3 victory over the Blue Jays (44–36)....

