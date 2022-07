There’s been plenty of idle gossip about Bayern Munich players this summer and Serge Gnabry is the latest to have Premier League clubs a-tusslin’. Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with the winger, who began his career at the Emirates. Manchester City and United are also interested, and Bayern could demand as much as £50m for a player about to enter the final year of his contract.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO