Body recovered from Connecticut River in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Police have recovered a body from the Connecticut River in Chicopee after an investigation Sunday morning.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, a call came in at 10:00 a.m. Sunday reporting a possible body in the Connecticut River.







22News crews were there as Chicopee Police Underwater Recovery Team and the Holyoke Fire Department searched the water. As a result of the search, a body was located and recovered from the river.

Chicopee Police did ask the public to avoid the area of Catherine Street and Shepherd Street as this was an active operation.

This is currently an open investigation.

22News will continue to follow this story and update you as soon as more information becomes available.

