There are true aces all over the baseball map this season, from South Florida’s Sandy Alcantara, who was brilliant again for the Marlins, to Gerrit Cole to Justin Verlander to Tony Gonsolin, who wasn’t supposed to be the Dodgers’ top starter but is 10-0 this season. There are more elite pitchers than that to talk about, for sure, and then Shohei Ohtani, who is beyond category -- just because he is so much more than just a pitcher.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO