On July 3rd, 2022 at approximately 1:06 A.M., Santa Maria Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 200 west Betteravia Road regarding a rollover traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle on its roof on the north sidewalk of 200 west Betteravia Road. One male adult (21 years) was located in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He received medical treatment on scene and was transported by ambulance to Marian Medical Center with major injuries. He is recieving medical treatment at Marian. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO