Check out our entire DC Music issue here, including 20 classic albums, 5 intriguing new artists, and a huge list of local venues. There’s something eerie about a nightclub in the daytime. Minus the crowds, the lights, the noise, everything seems a little too bright and a lot too quiet—less like a concert venue than some creaky old library. That was certainly the case at the 9:30 Club one recent afternoon. But the odd vibe also felt right. Because I wasn’t there to hear some band: I wanted to dig into the past.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO