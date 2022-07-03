ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger says more witnesses have come forward after Hutchinson testimony

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aNaD_0gTwyWzc00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said on Sunday that the committee is continuing to receive more testimony as its series of public hearings continue.

Kinzinger told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash that new witnesses have come forward since Cassidy Hutchinson, a Trump official who served as an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified to the committee publicly last week.

“This happens every day,” Kinzinger said. “Every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys are — I do see this plays in here.’”

The committee had planned to pause its public hearings until later in July but suddenly scheduled last week’s hearing with Hutchinson one day prior.

Hutchinson testified that Trump knew the crowd gathered for his rally on Jan. 6 was armed, but she said he wanted the Secret Service to remove metal detectors on the edge of the Ellipse so more people would enter the security perimeter and fill empty space.

She also testified that Trump following the rally lunged for the steering wheel in his Secret Service vehicle in an attempt to join his supporters at the Capitol.

Members of the Secret Service who were in the car are reportedly prepared to testify that they were not assaulted by Trump and that the former president did not try to grab the steering wheel.

That response has led many Republicans to cast doubt on Hutchinson’s credibility. Kinzinger on Sunday declined to say what corroborating evidence the committee has to back up her claims.

“Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath,” Kinzinger said. “We find her credible, and anybody that wants to cast disparagement on that that was firsthand present should come and also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WSPA 7News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Dana Bash
US News and World Report

Jan. 6 Panel: More Turning up With Evidence Against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection. The panel already has subpoenaed...
POTUS
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Cnn#Union#The Secret Service
Washington Examiner

'Last night I drank far too much': Quotes of the Week

This week, ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the House Jan. 6 Committee made waves while Democrats plotted their next move in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Additionally, the 2024 presidential election came into closer view as prominent Republicans jockeyed for position while some Democrats fueled speculation over President Joe Biden’s reelection plans. Here are the quotes of the week.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Opinion | The Rudy Giuliani Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore

Jack Shafer is Politico’s senior media writer. Rudy Giuliani has been a national punchline for so long that the high hilarity that once accompanied his antics is finally no more. Remember the time President Donald Trump’s former lawyer butt-dialed an NBC News reporter, not once but twice? Or his...
POLITICS
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WSPA 7News

Man killed in shooting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 3:55 a.m. on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy