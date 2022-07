A man was killed during a shooting Wednesday on Sixth Street Southwest in Kenmore. Family members said the victim was DeVeal Smith, 30. At around 5 p.m., about a dozen relatives and friends had gathered at Smith's Sixth Street home, where the incident had occurred earlier in the day. A neighbor said he had heard a dozen or more shots around noon, but declined to comment further.

AKRON, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO