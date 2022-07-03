ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wells wins 6th straight decision, Orioles beat Twins 3-1

By BRIAN HALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyiWG_0gTwv1Ur00
1 of 8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.

Wells (7-4) struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old right-hander, taken by Baltimore from Minnesota in the 2020 winter meeting draft, has allowed one run or none in each of his last four starts.

“I think the fun part about it is playing against the guys that I came up with,” Wells said. “I have a lot of really strong feelings for those guys. I care about them a lot. So, but to be able to go out there and compete against them is always fun.”

Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer (4-2), who allowed six hits in six innings.

Smeltzer, who played with Wells in Double-A, has given up 10 home runs in last 32 1/3 innings after not allowing any in his first 24 innings.

“Some things are starting to click a little bit with the fastball,” Smeltzer said. “It’s been hit-or-miss on some of the carry with it this year. It’s been a little bit down. We’re working through some things, but I got some swings and misses on it today, so just got to keep on working.”

Dillon Tate earned his second save of the season as the Orioles won the series finale after the Twins ended the first two games on walk-off hits.

“Our pitchers kept us in the ballgame today and really the entire homestand,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They gave us chances to win even when we didn’t put runs up early. In those big moments, we came through a couple times.”

Wells, who was a reliever last season, didn’t allow a hit until Nick Gordon’s double with one out in the fifth. The Twins scored in the sixth after Gilberto Celestino walked leading off the inning and came home on Jorge Polanco’s single.

“Just seems like we’re running out there on the field for a couple minutes and then just running back every time,” Mountcastle said. “I love that. He’s been pitching great, pounding the zone and attacking guys, which is huge.”

WHO KNEW?

Wells had missed two seasons due to Tommy John surgery when he was left unprotected by Minnesota in the winter meeting draft. He wasn’t even Baltimore’s first selection. The Orioles took right-hander Mac Sceroler in the first round.

“It’s amazing, unbelievable, and he didn’t pitch two years prior to that,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “What he did last year was unbelievable and now what he’s doing this year is even more so. So, we’re all excited about him.”

REDEMPTION

Celestino made an error in the first, dropping a routine fly ball in center field. Later, he made a running catch in the gap to take away a hit in the third and threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth.

Odor dropped the ball on a transfer from his glove in the first for an error and followed with his homer to open the scoring.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Mancini was in the lineup a day after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Saturday. Mancini has also been hit on each of his hands in recent weeks.

Twins: C Ryan Jeffers was feeling better and he was available if needed after sustaining a bruised right thumb in Friday’s game and being held out Saturday. … RHP Trevor Megill (right shoulder impingement) struck out one and threw nine pitches in a perfect four innings for Triple-A St. Paul against Omaha on Saturday and is to rejoin the Twins on the upcoming trip.

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29 ERA) will start for Baltimore on Monday against Texas. The Orioles return home after a 10-game trip with Kremer, who has three straight scoreless starts with at least five innings. The Rangers are scheduled to start RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09).

Twins: Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.71) will start the first game of three on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Bundy threw five scoreless innings in a start against Chicago on April 23. The White Sox have RHP Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33) lined up to start.

__

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Gary Sanchez resting on Monday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not starting in Monday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez will watch from the bench after Ryan Jeffers was picked as Minnesota's catcher for Dylan Bundy. According to Baseball Savant on 165 batted balls this season, Sanchez has produced a 17% barrel rate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
The Associated Press

Cubs rally against Brewers' bullpen, win 2-1 at Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins has learned how to stay ready when he isn’t getting consistent playing time. The Cubs’ backup catcher and first baseman delivered a tiebreaking two-out double off three-time All-Star Josh Hader in Chicago’s 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. “I’ve just got to mentally prepare myself, do what I need to do in the cage and just kind of prepare myself that way versus playing every day,” Higgins said. “That’s my role. I’ve accepted it. I’m all about it.” Chicago took two of three at Milwaukee as the Cubs continue recovering from their June swoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyler, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Wells, MN
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Rangers' Brad Miller sitting Monday versus Orioles

The Texas Rangers did not list Brad Miller in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will take the afternoon off while Mitch Garver starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Miller has 7 home runs, 16 runs, 27 RBI, and 4 stolen bases in his...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver batting sixth for Rangers versus Orioles Monday

The Texas Rangers listed Mitch Garver as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garver will bat sixth as the team's designated hitter Monday while Brad Miller takes a seat. Garver has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.3 fantasy points against the...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Gilberto Celestino
The Associated Press

Injury bug hits Atlanta again with Hyndman to miss 4-6 weeks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s injury woes continued Wednesday when the team announced midfielder Emerson Hyndman will miss approximately four to six weeks with a quadriceps injury. The team said Hyndman suffered the injury in practice. On June 27, United lost defender Brooks Lennon for six to eight weeks with a knee injury he sustained when he slipped on a hard rubber surface on the edge of Toronto’s playing field. United has lost star defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan to season-ending Achilles injuries. Robinson is unlikely to be able to return in time to play for the U.S. squad at the World Cup.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Red Sox host Rays as key AL East stretch of games looms

The Boston Red Sox's chances of catching the New York Yankees in the American League East could hinge on the games ahead as they approach the MLB All-Star break. The Red Sox begin a 14-game stretch against only American League East Division rivals Tampa Bay and New York with the first of a three-game series against the visiting Rays on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez on Twins' bench Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez is taking a seat after catching all nine innings for the Twins on Tuesday night. Ryan Jeffers is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Wednesday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Cabrera makes case for All-Star Game, Tigers sweep Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his 3 RBI-day to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015. Franmil Reyes hit a solo shot off Pineda in the second to start the score for Cleveland, but the Tigers went ahead in the home half of the inning when Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI singles.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The Baltimore Orioles#The New York Yankees#Wells In Double A
The Associated Press

Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base. Joey Krehbiel (4-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th for the Orioles, who have won three straight following a four-game skid. This one was particularly enjoyable, even if they couldn’t shake the Rangers until the game’s final play. The Orioles became the first team in major league history to allow a game-tying or go-ahead homer in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings and still win the game, according to Stats.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Twins look to sweep series against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (47-37, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-41, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Twins -105; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Braves' Rosario returns from IL, starting against Cardinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario has been activated from the injured list and is starting in left field against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night. The Braves also activated left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek from the injured list. To clear spots for Rosario and Matzek, first...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

974K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy