Drew Sample just keeps quietly blocking

The Jets wide receiver room is full of young talented guys with the additions of first round pick Garrett Wilson and undrafted free agent Calvin Jackson Jr. Before this year, the Jets spent draft picks on Denzel Mims in 2020 and Elijah Moore in 2021 while signing veteran Corey Davis to a four-year deal in 2021. They added Braxton Berrios in 2019 after he was cut from the Patriots. The Jets receivers should make noise this year but Zach Wilson’s job isn’t anywhere near secure and Robert Saleh is a year away from his job security diminishing if this team doesn’t improve. The problem with this receiving corps stems from none of these receivers being proven, which includes Davis and Berrios.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO