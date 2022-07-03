ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell no longer on trade block

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vXV6_0gTwsM3U00
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite recently trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert for a collection of veteran contracts and first-round draft picks in a deal sure to make them worse in the short-term, the Jazz have indicated to inquiring teams that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell may not be available as a trade target, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).

“They want to continue to build a roster around Donovan Mitchell,” Wojnarowski said of the team’s front office. “They have shut down any team who has called about trying to trade for Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz are committed to moving forward with him as their cornerstone player.”

How much of this stance is merely a negotiating tactic remains to be seen. Marc Stein adds in a new Substack piece that, while he echoes Woj’s reporting that the Jazz are currently suggesting a disinterest in dealing away the 25-year-old All-NBA shooting guard, he expects that team CEO Danny Ainge will have the blessing of ownership to ship out Mitchell in the future.

Around rival executives, however, teams remain optimistic that Mitchell could be on the move for the right price.

There’s more out of Utah:

  • As a result of the aforementioned Rudy Gobert deal, the Jazz have added several promising young current and future players, writes Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News. Auburn big man Walker Kessler, the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will arrive in Utah with potentially a more outsized role than had been anticipated for him with the Timberwolves.
  • Jazz Summer League wing Johnny Juzang is being held out of a team practice Sunday following a car accident on Saturday, according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune. Juzang, a former UCLA swingman who went undrafted in 2022, is set to join Jazz on a two-way deal.
  • NBA veteran Tacko Fall, currently playing on the Jazz’s Summer League team, informs Walden that Evan Bradds, formerly a Player Enhancement Staff member with the Celtics, has been hired as an assistant coach under new Jazz head coach Will Hardy.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Jazz still looking to move Donovan Mitchell?

In the latest episode of his Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said people around the league still believe Donovan Mitchell will be traded, despite reports that the Jazz plan to retool around the All-Star guard following the Rudy Gobert blockbuster. His ESPN colleague Tim MacMahon agrees. “I don’t...
NBA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Donovan Mitchell’s future with Jazz after Rudy Gobert trade gets major update in latest Woj bomb

The Utah Jazz are going to look like a very different team in 2022-23 after they pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade deal centered around Rudy Gobert. This major development instantly put Donovan Mitchell’s future in Utah into question, as some believe that the Jazz could now be ready to blow up their entire […] The post REPORT: Donovan Mitchell’s future with Jazz after Rudy Gobert trade gets major update in latest Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Evan Bradds
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges' domestic violence arrest

The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Rockets hire LeBron James’ former Lakers coach

The Houston Rockets are making some major changes in their coaching staff ahead of the 2022-23 season. Stephen Silas will remain at the helm for Houston after another disappointing campaign in 2022-23, but his staff is now getting a major overhaul. Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports that the Rockets are adding LeBron James’ former […] The post REPORT: Rockets hire LeBron James’ former Lakers coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Timberwolves#Espn#The Deseret News
Hoops Rumors

Jazz send Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves in blockbuster trade

The Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler and four future first-rounders in the deal. Minnesota will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign Josh Okogie to one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns will add free agent Josh Okogie on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 23-year-old shooting guard became unrestricted this week when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to give him a qualifying offer. He spent his first four NBA seasons in Minnesota after being selected with the 20th pick in the 2018 draft.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Says Utah Jazz Have 'Shut Down' Any Possible Trade Talks Including Donovan Mitchell: "Jazz Are Committed To Moving Forward With Him As Their Cornerstone”

The Utah Jazz finally traded away one of the best defensive players of the current generation in Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves sent over an absolute haul of draft picks along with multiple rotation players to acquire Gobert to form a twin tower front-court combination of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies, Ja Morant agree to five-year max extension

Morant’s extension will include Rose Rule language allowing him to earn a starting salary worth 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team again next season. Based on the NBA’s latest cap projection of $133M for the 2023-24 season, Morant’s deal would be...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Hoops Rumors

Magic sign Bol Bol to two-year contract

Bol Bol has agreed to a two-year deal with the Magic, tweets Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. Orlando traded for Bol in February, but he was still recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t played for the team. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman indicated after the season ended that the team was still interested in the 22-year-old big man and hoped to re-sign him.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing five-year extension

The Pelicans are nearing an agreement on a five-year rookie scale extension for forward Zion Williamson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, it’ll be a maximum-salary deal that can be worth up to $231M. That indicates it will contain Rose Rule language allowing Williamson to qualify for a starting salary of 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team next season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Celtics re-sign Luke Kornet on two-year deal

The Celtics are re-signing big man Luke Kornet, having agreed to terms with him on a new two-year contract, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Kornet, who will turn 27 later this month, has bounced around the NBA since making his debut in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. The forward/center has averaged 5.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 148 total games (14.3 MPG) for the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, Cavaliers, and Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy