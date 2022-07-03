First Annual 4th of July Celebration with Fireworks and Music at Haleiwa Beach Park on the North Shore of Oahu

Editor’s Note: We recommend checking event social media channels and websites for any last-minute changes in Honolulu. July 29 and 30 / 4:30 p.m. The singer and musician from the North Shore will perform two concerts at home to promote his new album, Meet The Moonlight, his first full-length release in five years. Event proceeds will benefit the Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation, a nonprofit started by Johnson and his wife, Kim, that supports environmental education in Hawai‘i schools and communities. Enjoy a glorious evening of music under the stars with Johnson and local artists Paula Fuga and Tavana, who will open the shows. Johnson is encouraging attendees to bike or carpool to the venue, and bring reusable water bottles that can be refilled on-site.

