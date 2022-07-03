ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleiwa, HI

First Annual 4th of July Celebration with Fireworks and Music at Haleiwa Beach Park on the North Shore of Oahu

KITV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Shore Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first annual...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kailua-Kona community parade back on Hawaii Island after 2-year hiatus

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kailua-Kona community parade is back on Hawaii Island after a two-year hiatus. This year’s theme is a salute to hometown heroes, from teachers to medical professionals. The parade — which goes down Alii Drive — begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last about...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haleiwa, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

4th of July tradition returns to Kailua

KAILUA, HAWAII (KHON2) — After two years, a tradition returned to Kailua Beach Park. Before the booms came the buzz of the alarm clock. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. “Our tradition is to get the spot to get the whole...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cheap Eats: Oh My Grill

From a variety of musubis to fresh poke, you can try it all at Paradise Poke in Nuuanu. If you're a sausage aficionado, this one is for you. Island Sausage is located on 500 Ala Moana Boulevard. Cheap Eats: Paco's Tacos. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM HST. |
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Food Vendors
KITV.com

Fire crews battle blazes ignited by fireworks on Maui, Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some fireworks shows across Oahu had a fiery finale this Fourth of July holiday. Authorities blamed illegal aerial fireworks for a brush fire late Monday night that erupted in Maili. And a fireworks display at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam ended with an explosion that appeared to have come from where the fireworks were being set off.
ACCIDENTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Volunteers gather in Kailua to clean beach after July 4th celebrations

Seagull School's Early Learning Center will remain open another year, city says. The state's largest preschool will remain open another year. Seagull School's Early Learning Center was initially set to close in February -- after the city revealed the parking structure it was built on is crumbling. Dramatic video shows...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Pearlridge butterfly exhibit returns with hundreds of monarchs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The ‘Monarchs & More: An Interactive Butterfly Exhibit’ at Pearlridge Center has made its return by popular demand. According to the Pearlridge Center, there will be hundreds of locally raised monarch butterflies at the exhibit. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

What’s closed and open on July 4th

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July and many will be preparing to celebrate the federal holiday. So what will be open and what will be closed?. The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:. CLOSED:. City and County of Honolulu...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
honolulumagazine.com

Honolulu Calendar: The Best Events and Things to Do on O‘ahu in Summer 2022

Editor’s Note: We recommend checking event social media channels and websites for any last-minute changes in Honolulu. July 29 and 30 / 4:30 p.m. The singer and musician from the North Shore will perform two concerts at home to promote his new album, Meet The Moonlight, his first full-length release in five years. Event proceeds will benefit the Kōkua Hawai‘i Foundation, a nonprofit started by Johnson and his wife, Kim, that supports environmental education in Hawai‘i schools and communities. Enjoy a glorious evening of music under the stars with Johnson and local artists Paula Fuga and Tavana, who will open the shows. Johnson is encouraging attendees to bike or carpool to the venue, and bring reusable water bottles that can be refilled on-site.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Families enjoy July 4th celebration at Schofield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Schofield Barracks went all out to celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend. KHON2 was told thousands of families attended the event after not having an in-person celebration for a while due to the coronavirus pandemic. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Board of Water seeking new water supply after Red Hill leak

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is seeking a new water source for a well, according to a legal announcement that was printed this week in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "It's pretty clear to me based on the existing information, that the aquifer below and near the facility...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

MADD Hawaii says boating related accidents increase during holiday weekends

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Melissa Lau lost her husband, Travis Lau, in the tragic accident that shook the Kakaako community in 2019. Police say the driver, Alins Sumang, was drunk. ”Travis was out for a run when he was crossing the street and he was killed by a drunk driver who was barreling down Ala Moana Boulevard at nearly 80 miles an hour,” said Melissa Lau.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy