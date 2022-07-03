Wells wins sixth straight start, lifts O's

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.

Wells (7-4) struck out a career-high seven, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in seven starts since a May 25 loss at the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old right-hander, taken by Baltimore from Minnesota in the 2020 winter meeting draft, has allowed one run or none in each of his last four starts.

Rougned Odor put Baltimore ahead when he led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run. Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth from Devin Smeltzer (4-2), who allowed six hits in six innings.

Smeltzer has given up 10 home runs in last 32 1/3 innings after not allowing any in his first 24 innings.

Dillon Tate earned his second save of the season as the Orioles won the series finale after the Twins ended the first two games on walk-off hits.

Wells, who was a reliever last season, didn’t allow a hit until Nick Gordon’s double with one out in the fifth. The Twins scored in the sixth after Gilberto Celestino walked leading off the inning and came home on Jorge Polanco’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Mancini was in the lineup a day after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Saturday. Mancini has also been hit on each of his hands in recent weeks.

Twins: C Ryan Jeffers was feeling better and he was available if needed after sustaining a bruised right thumb in Friday’s game and being held out Saturday. … RHP Trevor Megill (right shoulder impingement) struck out one and threw nine pitches in a perfect fourth innings for Triple-A St. Paul against Omaha on Saturday and is to rejoin the Twins on the upcoming trip.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29 ERA) will start for Baltimore on Monday against Texas. The Orioles return home after a 10-game trip with Kremer, who has three straight scoreless starts with at least five innings. The Rangers are scheduled to start RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09).

Twins: Dylan Bundy (4-4, 4.71) will start the first game of three on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Bundy threw five scoreless innings in a start against Chicago on April 23. The White Sox have RHP Johnny Cueto (2-4, 3.33) lined up to start.

Guardians 2

Yankees 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie shut down New York’s big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving Cleveland a win over the Yankees.

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth — as the Guardians salvaged the series finale.

McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The right-hander, who has been hurt by giving up home runs this season, kept the ball in the park and the Yankees off balance.

Eli Morgan worked a 1-2-3 in the eighth before giving way to Clase, the AL’s top reliever in June. The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs on two walks — one to a pinch-hitting Aaron Judge — before Clase got Aaron Hicks to ground to second for the final out and his 19th save in 21 chances.

Hicks dropped to .138 (8 for 58) in his career with the bases loaded.

The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.

New York won the first two games of the series, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday by a combined 19-5. Baseball’s best team seemed poised to take the entire three-game set and six-game season series against Cleveland.

But McKenzie, who had given up multiple homers in six of his previous eight outings, came through with a stellar start. He walked just one and struck out seven. It also helped the Yankees rested Judge and DJ LeMahieu.

Reyes homered leading off the fourth inning against Jordan Montgomery (3-2), who pitched well but didn’t get the run support, an unusual occurrence for a Yankees team winning at a record pace.

Reyes came through again in the eighth by grounding a single into right to score Amed Rosario after the Guardians had almost run themselves out of a threat.

The Yankees reached the 80-game mark at 58-22, the third-best start through that many games since 1930.

Reyes, who recently returned after missing 23 games with a strained hamstring, put the Guardians up 1-0 in the fourth with his sixth homer. Reyes turned on a 1-1 curveball, sending it over the wall in left field.

Rays 7, Blue Jays 3

TORONTO (AP) — Shane Baz pitched six innings for his first win of the season, Harold Ramírez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run home runs and Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning — their biggest inning of the season. All of the damage came against Blue Jays right-handers Ross Stripling (4-3) and Trent Thornton.

Tampa Bay lost the first two games of this five-game series, matching a season-worst four-game losing streak, then won the final three convincingly.

Baz (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits to win for the first time in his five big-league starts in 2022. He walked two and matched a season-best by striking out seven.

The Rays’ Cristofer Ogando made his major-league debut, allowing a sacrifice fly over two innings of relief. Shawn Armstrong got one out in the ninth but gave up an RBI double to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and left with the bases loaded. Jason Adam got the final two outs for his third save in three chances.

Ramírez scored the opening run in the first on a throwing error by Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman, but Toronto answered in the third on an RBI single from Guerrero, whose hit had an exit velocity of 111.3 mph.

The Rays then broke it open in the fifth, when seven of the first eight batters got a hit. Taylor Walls doubled, René Pinto grounded out, Yandy Díaz singled home a run but was thrown out trying to advance, Wander Franco singled, and Ramírez chased Stripling with a homer to left, his fourth of the season.

Choi greeted Thornton with a blast to right for his seventh of the season, Isaac Paredes singled and Arozarena capped the outburst with his eighth home run.

Stripling allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

HEAVY HEARTS

The Blue Jays and Rays lined up along the foul lines before first pitch for a moment of silence in honor of Julia Budzinski, the eldest daughter of Toronto first base coach Mark Budzinski. She died Saturday at the age of 17. Bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first base.

Reds 4, Braves 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. slapped a bases-loaded single past a drawn-in infield in the ninth to give Cincinnati the win over Atlanta.

Not only did the Reds avoid a series sweep, but they also snapped a 10-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park — the longest home losing streak for the team since losing 11 straight at Riverfront Stadium in April-May 1986.

In the ninth, Braves reliever A.J. Minter (4-2) allowed a single to Tommy Pham before walking Joey Votto and hitting pinch-hitter Jonathan India to load the bases with no outs. Almora delivered his base hit past a diving third baseman Austin Riley.

It was the first walk-off hit of the season for the Reds, who had been held to just one hit through seven innings by Braves starter Charlie Morton. The 38-year-old struck out 10 and issued a walk in his third seven-inning appearance of the season.

The Reds went up 3-1 in the eighth in part with a two-run double to right field from Brandon Drury. The Braves tied it in the ninth on homers by Marcell Ozuna — his second of the afternoon — and Michael Harris II.

Hunter Strickland (1-2) pitched the ninth and got the win despite allowing the home runs. Starter Luis Castillo allowed six hits through seven innings, struck out six and walked one.