LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Highlands restaurant has been trying to adjust to the rising cost of inflation and thanks to recent donations will be able to keep its doors open. Angela Pike works hard to keep her customers happy at her restaurant The Silly Axe Cafe on Dundee Road. The restaurant is a play on words on what she and two million people are living with: Celiac Disease.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO