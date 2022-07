The Supreme Court is now in recess till October, but it's probably safe to say that the nation will remain focused on what we saw this past term - major victories for conservative agendas on abortion, guns, immigration, religious freedom and environmental regulations. It's led to the most conservative Supreme Court in 90 years. Let's talk about that and the issues the court might tackle next term. With me now are Nina Totenberg, NPR's legal affairs correspondent, Jamal Greene, a constitutional law expert and professor at Columbia University Law, and Tom Goldstein, a Supreme Court litigation expert and the publisher of SCOTUSblog. Good to have you all with us today.

