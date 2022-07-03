ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

By Sportradar
WVNews
 3 days ago

Percentages: FG .349, FT .885. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Lavender 2-4, Bird 2-5, Stewart 2-7, Magbegor 1-2, Loyd 1-3, Prince 1-4, Talbot 0-1, Williams...

www.wvnews.com

The Associated Press

Rudy Gobert arrives in Minnesota, after 9 seasons with Utah

Rudy Gobert reads Twitter comments, so he’s aware that Minnesota fans didn’t like him very much during his first nine NBA seasons. And he also heard Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complain regularly about the way he sets screens. Those perspectives are probably going to change. “Now we’re on the same side, so I’m excited,” Gobert said. So is Minnesota, with good reason. The Timberwolves announced the acquisition of Gobert at a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, when the trade that they agreed to make with the Utah Jazz last week could finally become official. It took four players, five first-round picks — including one made last month — and the option of swapping another pick to get the French center to Minnesota, and the Timberwolves still feel like they got the better of the deal.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers offer 2023 recruit at a position of need

Clemson seems to be addressing a position of need in its 2023 class. After missing out on four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, who committed to Auburn last week, the Tigers have offered three-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Johnson is the No. 30 tailback and the No. 413 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Before offering Johnson, Clemson had four running back prospects on its radar. Although Cobb listed the Tigers as a finalist, 247Sports has crystal balled the initial three to other schools. So far, Clemson has landed 16 commitments in its 2023 class, with none of them being running backs. In the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class, C.J. Spiller landed one recruit in three-star Keith Adams Jr. Last week, ClemsonWire said that running back was the biggest position of need for the Tigers’ 2023 class, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the staff has been proactive after Cobb’s commitment. Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!! @CJSPILLER @CoachStreeter @Dillard_DHS @Andrew_Ivins @ClemsonSportsHQ @TEAM_TATE_FLA @HBFATHLETES pic.twitter.com/G1qbmLw08K — 6eraaa (@christopherj6_) July 6, 2022 List Ranking ACC teams by returning production
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

