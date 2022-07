Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO