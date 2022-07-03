ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two New York beaches close after shark bites lifeguard

By Edward Helmore
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcZpJ_0gTwbn9q00
An empty Jones Beach on Long Island, New York, in 2020. A 37-year-old swimmer off Jones Beach was in the water Thursday when he ‘sustained a laceration to his right foot’ that officials reportedly described as a possible shark bite. Photograph: Bryan R Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Just when it was warm enough to go back in the water, Fourth of July revelers on a popular beach on New York’s Long Island were ordered out again after a shark bit a lifeguard.

Zach Gallo was reportedly playing a victim in a water training exercise Sunday when a 4- to 5-ft-long shark bit him in his chest and right hand off Smith Point Beach, 70 miles east of Manhattan.

Gallo was able to walk out of the water, bandaged and taken to a local hospital, said the Suffolk county government’s top official, Steve Bellone.

“He’s in very good spirits at Southside hospital … getting some stitches,” Bellone told Newsday of Gallo.

Officials subsequently closed Smith Point – along with another beach to the east – to swimmers “due to dangerous marine activity”, calling to mind the very decision that public officials didn’t make in the movie Jaws.

Gallo’s attack was the second shark-related case in three days on the Atlantic side of Long Island that interrupted beach activities. A 37-year-old swimmer off nearby Jones Beach was in the water Thursday when he “sustained a laceration to his right foot” that officials reportedly described as a possible shark bite .

Authorities said they would step up beach patrols, including a newly formed “shark patrol”, after a fisherman spotted a 10ft Mako shark 10 miles away.

Nassau county officials have said shark attack off Long Island “are extremely rare” but have been increasing in frequency. Experts believe activity restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic may have limited the number of shark attacks in recent years, but they are increasing as people return to the beaches.

Worldwide last year, 73 shark attacks were recorded as unprovoked, according to an ABC News report .

Marine biologists also believe the waters off Long Island could be a nursery for immature Great Whites given the plentiful supply of bait fish. Some reports suggest warming waters are attracting hammerheads and bull sharks as well.

The uptick in shark sightings has led to an increase in patrols using drones, jetskis, boats and helicopters.

A scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium, Hans Walters, told the New York Times that concern over sharks was “very overblown”.

Sharks, he added, are not interested in swimmers. “If anyone’s been in the ocean, they’ve already swum with sharks,” he said. “They just don’t know it.”

But that hasn’t stopped shark attacks from making the papers. On Friday, authorities in Florida reported that a teenage girl was facing the loss of one of her legs after a shark bit her while she was swimming on Thursday.

Addison Bethea was collecting scallops in waters 5ft deep off Keaton Beach, about 75 miles south-east of Tallahassee, the state’s capital. A 9ft-long shark suddenly began biting her, including on her right thigh.

“She tried poking it in the eyes and punching it but it would not turn loose” until her brother fought the animal off, Bethea’s father wrote of his daughter’s ordeal.

Last summer, fashion executive Julie Dimperio Holowach was swimming off the coast of Maine near a seal colony and wearing a black neoprene suit when she was propelled out of the water by a great white . Holowach was killed.

A New England shark expert, James Sulikowski, told the Portland Press Herald it was possible a shark mistook the victim for food in what could be the “first documented [shark-related] fatality ever in Maine”.

According to the International Shark Attack File , which is curated by the Florida Museum, there had been only one previous report of an unprovoked attack in Maine waters.

“In this area of Maine and depending on how close to shore the event occurred,” Sulikowski said, “my guess is it was a white shark. We can easily be mistaken for a seal … as a shark’s dinner.”

Comments / 51

Ronne P
2d ago

I find it baffling that they shut down the beaches when there is a shark attack. You do understand that there are sharks in the water constantly right?It's the ocean.

Reply(2)
24
Barbara M
2d ago

long Island beaches should be shut down too!!! we know a lot of fisherman and they have seen makos and blues 20 ft off shore extreamly concerning !! I've seen Thurshers

Reply
7
Will Newberry
2d ago

Sharks are not pets . They are not to be treated as such. When one goes into the ocean, they are offering a free meal to any shark wanting food. Why is this so difficult to understand?

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New York State
The Independent

Girl attacked by 9ft shark loses leg after family member beat animal away

A girl in Florida was attacked by a 9ft shark and saved by a family member who started beating it until it swam away. The girl had been looking for scallops close to Keaton Beach in Taylor County, northern Florida, when she was bitten by a shark in five feet deep water on Thursday, according to a statement by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.Coming to the girl’s aid, a family member rushed to her side and started hitting the shark until it swam off. The girl’s age has not been revealed publicly. She was airlifted to a...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Disturbing new footage shows moment US Osprey helicopter crashed into USS Green Bay in 2017, killing three young Marines after suffering fatal technical issue

Newly-unearthed footage shows the moment a MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed over the side of a US warship in 2017, killing three Marines who were on board. The clip, first posted online Saturday, shows the sophisticated helicopter - which can fly like a plane and hover like a chopper - trying to land on the deck of the US Green Bay of the coast of Queensland, Australia, on August 5, 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bellone
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Shark Attacks#Great White Shark#Lifeguard#Shark Bites#Smith Point Beach#Newsday
NBC News

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy