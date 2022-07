At a gas station in Houston, Texas, surveillance cameras captured two men getting out of a vehicle, which then drove away. Those men then pointed a gun at a woman sitting in her car at a gas pump, but she drove off in a panic, as one man fired a shot at her vehicle. Because the would-be car jackers were expecting to steal her vehicle, they were left stranded by their getaway driver.

