Elkhart Lake, WI

Road America Race Results: July 3, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

By Shane Walters
 3 days ago
The NASCAR Cup Series is unloaded in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. It’s the Kwik Trip 250 on the 4.048-mile road course of Road America. View the Road America race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Road America: Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. Chase Elliott...

Robert
3d ago

Reddick chalks up his first win, two Hendricks drivers 2cnd 3rd and bubba out with the crying towels. Overall a good race

The Associated Press

NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash

NASCAR on Wednesday penalized Noah Gragson for a deliberate and dangerous crash he caused in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Gragson, who turns 24 later this month, was docked 30 points and fined $35,000 by NASCAR for intentionally crashing into Sage Karam on Saturday at the road course in Wisconsin. NASCAR cited a rule against “intentionally wrecking another vehicle” and “actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.” Gragson’s swerve into Karam triggered a frightening multicar crash that was so egregious, Gragson was criticized publicly by Dale Earnhardt Jr. ahead of the penalty announcement. The NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-owner of the JR Motorsports team Gragson has represented since 2019 was surprised NASCAR didn’t immediately penalize his driver. “I was shocked, to be honest with you, when I saw Noah make that decision,” Earnhardt said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I was just completely shocked and in a bit of a disbelief not only that he made that choice but that he, you know, that it created such an accident and got so many other guys involved. That was tough to watch, really tough.
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Chase Elliott Breaks Down Second Place Finish at Road America

While today was great for Tyler Reddick, NASCAR darling Chase Elliott was left thinking about what could have been. When it comes to stock car racing, one or two mistakes can make all the difference. It’s no secret that No. 9 has been the best road course driver in the Cup Series for the last four years or more. However, it wasn’t enough today.
The Spun

NASCAR Releases Statement On Controversial Penalty Decision

NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, NASCAR issued a statement explaining...
Motorious

Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shocked By Crash: NASCAR World Reacts

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR announced discipline for Noah Gragson following Saturday's multi-car crash at Road America. On Wednesday, NASCAR decided to dock Gragson 30 points and fine him $35,000 for deliberately slamming his car into Sage Karam at the Xfinity Series race. Following this weekend's events, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt...
The Spun

NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members. Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.
Racing News

Carson Ware reinstated by NASCAR following suspension

Ware was indefinitely suspended last year for a behavioral penalty after arrest. In October 2021, Carson Ware was suspended by both NASCAR and SS Green Light Racing. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault on female, simple assault and injury to personal property. Police arrived at the scene in...
FOX Sports

Tyler Reddick outduels Chase Elliott for Road America win

ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. — Tyler Reddick had led 322 laps in his Cup career prior to Sunday and had finished in the top-10 in 32 of his 91 career starts. At some point, he was going to win. And that point came Sunday at Road America. Reddick outdueled Chase...
NBC Sports

Tyler Reddick win shakes up Cup playoff grid

Tyler Reddick became the 13th Cup driver to claim a playoff spot with his victory Sunday at Road America, leaving only three spots open via points. With eight races in the regular season, it remains possible that the only way to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field is with a victory.
NBC Sports

Winners and losers at Road America

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Road America. Tyler Reddick – The first-time Cup winner got a badly needed victory. Reddick, who entered the race outside a playoff position, claimed a spot for the championship with his triumph. Chase Elliott –...
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Noah Gragson punishment

NASCAR has penalized Noah Gragson for his dangerous driving during last Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Road America, issuing a $35,000 fine and docking him 30 points in the drivers’ standings. They also deducted 30 points from JR Motorsports in the owner standings. While Gragson is still in...
