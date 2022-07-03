ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOHSz_0gTwXHAs00
Obit Medal of Honor Recipient FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal of Honor during World War II, poses with fellow Marines at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial at Smothers Park, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 He was 98. Williams' foundation announced on Twitter and Facebook that he died at the Veterans Affairs medical center bearing his name in Huntington. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP, File ) (Greg Eans)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

A date and other details will be announced later, Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

“Woody Williams embodied the best of America: living a life of duty, honor and courage,” Pelosi said. Schumer said: “Woody Williams was an American hero who embodied the best of our country and the greatest generation.”

Williams, who died on Wednesday at 98, was a legend in his native West Virginia for his heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the battle for Iwo Jima. As a young Marine corporal, Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions. Facing small-arms fire, Williams fought for four hours, repeatedly returning to prepare demolition charges and obtain flamethrowers.

Later that year, the 22-year-old Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for military valor.

In remarks at a memorial Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Williams “never quit giving back.” That included raising money for gold star families — immediate family members of fallen service members — with an annual motorcycle ride.

“It’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Manchin said. He joked that “it’s not going to be stopping, because Woody would come after me in a heartbeat.”

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said he will miss Williams’ phone calls, noting how Williams would always give him directions and to-do lists.

“I’ll miss him telling me how I’m supposed to vote. And when I didn’t, how I made a mistake,” Manchin said.

Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, said at the memorial that Williams always took exception to the notion that he accomplished that feat alone. He always acknowledged the other men on his team, some of whom never returned home.

“Woody may be the most genuine person I ever met,” Berger said, noting his unique combination of humility and humor. “He could make you laugh. He could make you care. That was his gift.”

Williams remained in the Marines after the war, serving a total of 20 years, before working for the Veterans Administration for 33 years as a veterans service representative. In 2018, the Huntington VA medical center was renamed in his honor, and the Navy commissioned a mobile base sea vessel in his name in 2020.

“He left an indelible mark on our Marine Corps,” Berger said. “As long as there are Marines, his legacy will live on.”

Manchin announced during his remarks that Williams would lie in state at the Rotunda, but Pelosi and Schumer said he would lie in honor. The distinction, according to the Architect of the Capitol, which oversees the building, is that government officials and military officers lie in state while private citizens lie in honor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, dies age 98

Corporal Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, has died at the age of 98. Williams was a part of an elite group of 472 WWII veterans who received the military’s highest decoration. He went on to create a foundation to care for Gold Star families. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.July 3, 2022.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Should WWII’s last Medal of Honor recipient get a state funeral?

American Legion officials are petitioning government leaders to allow the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol as a way to commemorate the service of all the veterans who fought in that war. On Wednesday, Marine Corps veteran Hershel “Woody”...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Navy Times

Navy destroyer bears name of decorated Marine killed in WWII

BATH, Maine — The christening of a Navy destroyer on Saturday highlighted the sacrifices of two generations — the ship’s namesake killed in World War II and another Marine who died more than 60 years later. The future USS Basilone bears the name of a Marine who...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Woody Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Us Capitol#House#Senate#American#Marine#Japanese
Daily Mail

Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies aged 98: War hero who used flamethrower and explosives to clear seven pillboxes under heavy machine gunfire at Battle of Iwo Jima passes away peacefully in West Virginia

The last Second World War recipient of the Medal of Honor has died 'peacefully' aged 98. Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away early Wednesday morning at the VA medical center in West Virginia. The Woody Williams Foundation confirmed his death came at 3.15 a.m. in a statement after announcing on Tuesday...
MILITARY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy