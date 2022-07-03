Police ID bodies found after standoff; former Henrico officer arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the names of the two women killed inside the home where a barricade situation took place over nearly nine hours Saturday in an eastern Henrico neighborhood.

Officials said Diane Crowder, of Henrico, and Carrie Szaksz, of Mechanicsville, were found dead in the home on Phillips Wood Drive.

"Both victims are known to the suspect, Richard Colon Crowder, 60, of Henrico," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote Sunday. "Crowder is a former Henrico County Police Division employee who retired in 2014."

Officials stressed the "barricade incident was handled as we would with any other similar incident when there is known information about occupants being armed" despite Crowder's "previous affiliation with the Division."

"Police continue to work closely with the parties involved in this tragic incident," the spokesperson wrote.

Henrico Police Richard Crowder

Suspect is retired Henrico officer

Crowder was taken into custody just before 6:25 p.m. when he walked out of the home while still on the phone with police.

When officers then entered the home, they found the bodies of the two women, officials said.

Crowder was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of malicious shooting.

He is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail, according to police.

Crowder is a former Henrico police officer, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police previously said they believed the standoff was domestic-related.

"The Henrico County Police Criminal Investigations team is on scene and will take over the investigation of this double homicide going into the evening hours," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded

Police were called to the 7600 block of Phillips Wood Drive for reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that someone in the house fired at officers arriving on the scene and that those officers had to take cover.

"The responding officers secured the area and waited for additional resources," a police spokesperson said. "No first responders have been injured."

That spokesperson, who said shots were fired both inside and from the home, said police believed more than one person was inside the home.

First responders from Henrico Police, Henrico Fire, Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and the Metro-Richmond Flying Squad remained on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

Man heard multiple shots: 'It sounded like it was fireworks'

Neighbor Greg Burkett said he heard what the thought were fireworks around 9:45 a.m.

"All of a sudden it sounded like it was fireworks going off," Burkett said. "It must have been 30 shots."

When Burkett walked to the corner, he saw police and a truck with bullet holes. There were also two men catching their breath.

Other neighbors said they saw two people they described as movers dive from the windows after they heard shots fired from within the home.

Police later said those two people were not injured.

"Police have spoken to the individuals and are working on learning more about what transpired this morning," officers said.

As Burkett watched the scene from his porch Saturday, he was left uneasy.

"It's tough," he said. "You see things like this happening in your neighborhood, it's you know, it's concerning."

Officers asked residents along Phillips Woods to "remain inside their residence."

Police thanked neighbors for their "hospitality and understanding" as the various law enforcement agencies worked together.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .