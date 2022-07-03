ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man loses money in cryptocurrency scam

By Juan Betancourt Staff Writer juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
A Denton man was a victim of a cryptocurrency scam, according to a police report.

On Saturday evening, Denton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Poinsettia Boulevard regarding a fraud case. The victim said his money was stolen after he had been referred to invest in cryptocurrency. He later tried withdrawing his money and was told he had to pay a handling fee.

The man agreed and deposited more money. He was later told to have a minimum balance before making further withdrawals. According to the report, he deposited more money, but his account was locked.

The man lost $3,400 in his account, according to the report. He has not been able to contact anyone about recovering his funds. The incident is under investigation.

Other reports

4500 block of South Interstate 35 — A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and urinating in public, according to a report.

At about 10:07 p.m. Saturday, officers were leaving the scene of an unrelated disturbance call when they saw a man urinating near a vehicle in a parking lot, according to the report.

Officers spoke with him and reported they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. The man also had an unsteady gait.

Officers believed he was a danger to himself or others due to his current state. He was taken into custody on the two charges.

800 block of Campbell Lane — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly entering a vacant property, according to a report.

At about 2:13 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area on a possible burglary call. The caller told police he was informed that a woman was seen going inside a vacant residence he owned.

He told police that no one should be inside and that he wanted to press charges if anyone was found inside.

Officers arrived and saw a woman exit the residence through the front door and detained her, according to the report. There was no one else inside the vacant property.

The woman told police she’d been staying there for about a day, according to the report. She told police she had entered through a broken window but that she had not caused any damage to it. She said she was inside dyeing her hair before the officers arrived, according to the report.

The woman was charged with criminal trespass.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 329 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

