IBT Media Sues Newsweek CEO, Demanding He Return the Magazine

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"This case is about the rightful ownership of the famed Newsweek brand," says the suit, which asks a New York court to cancel a 2018...

Daily Mail

CNN's new boss Chris Licht plans to oust hosts who grew 'polarizing during the Trump era' - but will first give them a chance to mend their ways and become less partisan

CNN's new boss is cracking down on biased news reporting and has threatened to oust some of the network's top-paid talent, if they continue to push a liberal agenda. Network CEO Chris Licht, as part of his efforts to revamp the outlet, has been evaluating news personalities and programs that became polarizing during Donald Trump's presidency.
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Likely No Longer in Contempt, New York Attorney General Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with...
Axios Tampa Bay

The Florida HQ for Trump's would-be coup

The 11th-hour plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep President Trump in power was hatched not in the West Wing, but in the palm-ringed confines of Mar-a-Lago, the mansion on Florida's east coast built by Marjorie Merriweather Post.Completed in 1927, the wealthy businesswoman and socialite's 100-plus-room estate, 175 miles southeast of Tampa, was designed to be used for the greater good, as a presidential retreat and sanctuary for visiting heads of state.The so-called Southern White House isn't the first Florida place-name to be associated with a president, but the irony of this once-peaceful setting as the central command for...
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
The Guardian

FBI and MI5 leaders give unprecedented joint warning on Chinese spying

The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain’s domestic intelligence agency have delivered an unprecedented joint address raising fresh alarm about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain. In a speech at MI5’s London headquarters intended as...
