Baptist Health has named Joe Louis Barrow Jr. as chair of the system board of directors for the next two years. He began his service on the Baptist Health board nearly two decades ago, filling a variety of leadership roles. He is also a member of the inaugural board of Baptist Medical Center Clay. “I am pleased, proud, and privileged to take on the chair role,” he said. In viewing the long and winding road that led Barrow here, it is clear that he is not your average Joe.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO